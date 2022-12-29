Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 78,000 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 430,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 62,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,988.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average of $32.42. The company has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

