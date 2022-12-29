Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,051,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 46,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Nkcfo LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Newmont by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,162,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,611,000 after acquiring an additional 353,063 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $47.37 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 174.60%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,083,382 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.56.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.