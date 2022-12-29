Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Short Interest Update

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,100 shares, an increase of 106.2% from the November 30th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,286,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Viper Networks Price Performance

Shares of Viper Networks stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Viper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Viper Networks Company Profile

Viper Networks, Inc manufactures and distributes LED lighting products. The company provides CyberGrab; Vnet, a communication application; Viper unified communications platform for carriers and providers; VRoom; parking lot lightings system; and solar power and telecom systems, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies.

