Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,271 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,272 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $141.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.31. The stock has a market cap of $381.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

