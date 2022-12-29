Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.88 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.1% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after buying an additional 1,040,607 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.84.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $47.07 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $193.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 54.87%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $466,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

