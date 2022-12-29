STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Acquired by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,616 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial makes up 1.4% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $8,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STAG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 133.8% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 165.3% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $32.25 on Thursday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

