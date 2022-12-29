Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,337 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,117 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies accounts for 1.6% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Akamai Technologies worth $9,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 186,921 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $17,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,073 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 669,765 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $61,170,000 after acquiring an additional 136,131 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $201,532.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,549.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $201,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at $870,549.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,450 shares of company stock worth $125,191 and have sold 10,240 shares worth $929,818. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM opened at $83.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.32. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.86.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.