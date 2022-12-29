Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 3,737 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the quarter. Evoqua Water Technologies comprises 1.6% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $9,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $845,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,298,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,238,000 after buying an additional 658,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $859,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AQUA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Evoqua Water Technologies Price Performance

AQUA stock opened at $39.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.72. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average is $37.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.72.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $504.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.90 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

