Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. Universal Display comprises 2.1% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $12,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLED. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 5,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 2,236.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Universal Display by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $104.03 on Thursday. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $89.41 and a one year high of $178.75. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.85.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

Universal Display Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

