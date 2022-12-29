Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises about 2.3% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Quanta Services worth $13,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

Shares of PWR opened at $141.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.91 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.54.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

