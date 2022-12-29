Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.19% of RBC Bearings worth $11,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 24.1% during the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Trading Down 0.7 %

ROLL opened at $206.06 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About RBC Bearings

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.