Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.19% of RBC Bearings worth $11,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 24.1% during the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter.
RBC Bearings Trading Down 0.7 %
ROLL opened at $206.06 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
