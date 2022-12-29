Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.06% of Aptiv worth $11,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Aptiv by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv stock opened at $90.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.20. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.24. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $680,029.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,779,070.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

