The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,770 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.08% of AES worth $12,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in AES during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

AES Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

AES Increases Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. AES’s payout ratio is presently -134.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on AES to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.