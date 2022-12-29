Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,253 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 34.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 12.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 50.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $8,039,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $376.50 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $650.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $396.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.58.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

