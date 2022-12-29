Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $20,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,769,000 after buying an additional 33,028 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 183,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,361,000 after buying an additional 70,148 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $654,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,231,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMC opened at $164.60 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.80 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.86. The stock has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

