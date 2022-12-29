Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3,644.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,773 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $18,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,378.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,763.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,490.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,497.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,822.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.