Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $25,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at $2,523,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 20.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 17.9% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 53,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $325.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.59. The stock has a market cap of $160.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.35.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

