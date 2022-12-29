Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Increased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,118 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 0.7% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $34,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $446,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $167,770,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after buying an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $94.23 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.94.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

