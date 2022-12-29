iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 281,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,823 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.33% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $36,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 151.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $136.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.38. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $170.49.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

