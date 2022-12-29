VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

PPH stock opened at $77.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.83. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $84.27.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

