Banco Bradesco S.A. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th.

Banco Bradesco has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 13.60%. Research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBD shares. Barclays cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Itaú Unibanco raised shares of Banco Bradesco to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBD. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 72,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,707,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,525,000 after acquiring an additional 632,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 148,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

