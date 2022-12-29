CTC Capital Management LLC Makes New $302,000 Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,352,000 after buying an additional 302,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,592,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,580,702,000 after buying an additional 178,170 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,283,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,629,000 after purchasing an additional 23,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 883,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $304.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $339.41.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,285.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,327 shares of company stock worth $9,669,463. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.20.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

