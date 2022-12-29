Transform Wealth LLC Has $489,000 Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 326,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,387,000 after purchasing an additional 97,788 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 175,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,667,000 after purchasing an additional 20,841 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 51,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,873 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $73.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.28. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.48.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

