JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 231.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,506,692,000 after purchasing an additional 596,760 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 78.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,802,000 after purchasing an additional 567,520 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,597,000 after purchasing an additional 441,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after purchasing an additional 339,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,666,000 after acquiring an additional 285,835 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $540.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $364.62 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $528.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.51. The stock has a market cap of $83.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.