CTC Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 548.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $143.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.80.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

