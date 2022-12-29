JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 15,493 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 1,272.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,493 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 50,522.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $134,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

DFAU opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $33.36.

