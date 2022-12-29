Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $162.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.03. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.26 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $286.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.