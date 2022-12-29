Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,150 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.9% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.78.

Insider Activity

AbbVie Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $162.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $286.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.26 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.03.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

