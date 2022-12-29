First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $489,000 Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 976.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 13,200.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $134.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.13 and a 200-day moving average of $154.70. The company has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 168.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCI. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

