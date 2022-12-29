iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,970 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $148,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $204,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $24.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.78. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $29.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%.

