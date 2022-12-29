First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $302,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,506 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $2,143,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $167.38 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $203.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.65 and a 200-day moving average of $154.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,651 shares of company stock worth $2,947,529. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Argus lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.17.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

