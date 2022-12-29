NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,953 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $2,839,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in NIKE by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 70,305 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,460,000 after buying an additional 22,839 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $727,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $114.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $180.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $170.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.47.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

