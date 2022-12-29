Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Sold by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,621 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URA. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 231.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,089,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,591 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 5,139.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,636,000 after acquiring an additional 923,750 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 308.8% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 802,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,002,000 after acquiring an additional 606,424 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 77.3% during the second quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,685,000 after acquiring an additional 580,000 shares during the period. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 130.1% in the second quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 697,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 394,100 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Shares of URA opened at $19.61 on Thursday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43.

