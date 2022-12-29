Investment Partners LTD. Sells 1,747 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Investment Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 423.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI stock opened at $78.83 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $115.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.16 and a 200 day moving average of $81.40.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

