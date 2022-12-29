Investment Partners LTD. Buys New Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Southern by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,645,242,000 after purchasing an additional 881,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Southern by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,755,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,658 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Southern by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,232,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,664 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,841 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,895,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,275,000 after acquiring an additional 768,899 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southern Stock Performance

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $71.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.06. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

