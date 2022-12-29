Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 668.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM stock opened at $129.31 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.87. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

