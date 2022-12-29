U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $2,514,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 92,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 331,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 43,223 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.1% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 53,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $43.35 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.