Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $139.35 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.83.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

