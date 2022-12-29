Stonnington Group LLC Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stonnington Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 163,162 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.39.

AT&T Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE T opened at $18.22 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

