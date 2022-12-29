Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Block were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Block by 1,385.4% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SQ. Macquarie raised Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.85.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $1,652,602.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,698,651.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 320,535 shares of company stock worth $19,338,597 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $59.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $168.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day moving average of $65.93. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.53 and a beta of 2.37.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

