Gold Royalty Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Gold Royalty in a report released on Wednesday, December 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gold Royalty’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gold Royalty’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gold Royalty from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Gold Royalty Trading Down 3.4 %

Institutional Trading of Gold Royalty

GROY opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Gold Royalty has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the second quarter worth $39,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 15.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gold Royalty’s payout ratio is currently -28.57%.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

