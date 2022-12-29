iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Vigilare Wealth Management’s 7th Largest Position

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.9% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after buying an additional 1,416,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,620,000 after buying an additional 179,055 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after buying an additional 1,488,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $378.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.30. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

