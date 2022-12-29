iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Sfmg LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 123.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,217 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.6% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $378.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.30. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

