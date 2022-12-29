Xcel Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,859 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.3% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worm Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $84.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.88. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32. The firm has a market cap of $153.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

