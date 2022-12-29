Xcel Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,090 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 6.4% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 59.7% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $59.80. The company has a market capitalization of $285.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

