Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,917 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.6% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,238,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,528 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $50.80 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.36.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

