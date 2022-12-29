Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 547 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,883 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 135.9% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $204.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $386.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.33 and a 200 day moving average of $201.86. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.