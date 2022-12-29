Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV

Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.0% of Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 20,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.8% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 17,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 42,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 13,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.6 %

Pfizer stock opened at $50.80 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $59.80. The stock has a market cap of $285.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

