Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 176 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $55,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 200.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Worm Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $84.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.88. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $160.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

