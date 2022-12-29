Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.36. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

